Katy Perry to perform in Buffalo this September

Katy Perry
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015, file photo, Katy Perry arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Perry, Sting and Jerry Seinfeld will perform at a benefit concert of the David Lynch Foundation on Nov. 4. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour has been expanded, and one of the new stops will be in Buffalo.

The pop singer will perform at the KeyBank Center on September 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Prices range between $50.50 and $130.50.

They can be bought online at tickets.com, by calling (888) 223-6000 or by going to the KeyBank Center Box Office.

The tour is named after her upcoming album Witness, which features new songs “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Swish Swish.”

Watch the video for the formerly mentioned song here:

