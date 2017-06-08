Katy Perry to perform in Buffalo this September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour has been expanded, and one of the new stops will be in Buffalo.

The pop singer will perform at the KeyBank Center on September 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Prices range between $50.50 and $130.50.

They can be bought online at tickets.com, by calling (888) 223-6000 or by going to the KeyBank Center Box Office.

The tour is named after her upcoming album Witness, which features new songs “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Swish Swish.”

Watch the video for the formerly mentioned song here:

