Multiple vehicles involved in fatal I-90 crash in Lancaster, 1 lane closed

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a multi-vehicle crash has closed down part of the Thruway.

Around 9:44 a.m., Troopers responded to the Lancaster incident. The left westbound lane of the I-90 is blocked off in the area near Exits 48A (Pembroke) and 49 (Depew).

According to State Police, as many as five vehicles, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash, and some people have serious injuries. Police sources say at least one person died.

Delays are expected due to the accident scene.

