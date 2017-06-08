Multiple vehicles involved in fatal I-90 crash in Lancaster, 1 lane closed

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a multi-vehicle crash has closed down part of the Thruway.

Around 9:44 a.m., Troopers responded to the Lancaster incident. The left westbound lane of the I-90 is blocked off in the area near Exits 48A (Pembroke) and 49 (Depew).

According to State Police, as many as five vehicles, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash, and some people have serious injuries. Police sources say at least one person died.

Here's part of the scene from that thruway crash where state police are reporting serious injuries pic.twitter.com/lzd3eUg2S2 — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 8, 2017

Westbound thruway traffic is backed up for miles as police remain on scene investigating a multiple vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/5p0NfZT3Rb — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) June 8, 2017

Delays are expected due to the accident scene.

