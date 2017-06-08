New York moves closer to banning child marriage

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in New York are moving closer to overturning a state law that allows 14-year-olds to legally wed.

The Republican-led Senate unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday that would increase the age of marriage to 17.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly is expected to address the issue later this week.

New York is one of three states that allows children as young as 14 to marry with parental and judicial consent.

Child advocates say the law can trap minors in forced marriages, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The proposal would prohibit marriage for individuals under 17 years old, and children ages 17 to 18 would require court approval.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced eliminating child marriage as a top priority in February.

