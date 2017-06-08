One person killed in rollover accident at Buffalo Niagara International

By Published: Updated:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is investigating after a person was killed in a car rollover accident at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport late Wednesday night.

NFTA officials at the scene say the accident happened just before midnight Wednesday. Authorities say a red pickup truck crashed and flipped after the driver picked up three people at the airport. One person inside the vehicle was killed, three others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A NFTA spokesperson says it’s unclear how the truck flipped over and crashed. Officials at the scene say they plan on going through surveillance video to see if another vehicle was involved.

Police say they’re not releasing the name of the victim until their family is notified.

 

