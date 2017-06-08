Police: Homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint while checking on property

BUSTI, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department, a homeowner discovered an ongoing burglary on Wednesday morning.

Police say the homeowner was checking on a vacant rental property on Big Tree Rd. when she found Jamestown resident Jody Crissman, 25, hiding in the basement.

Upon the discovery, authorities say the homeowner, who was armed with a handgun, held Crissman at gunpoint and told him to go to the building’s garage area.

Police say the homeowner asked Crissman if anyone else was in the building, and authorities say Crissman told her that Conewango Valley resident Kyle Samuelson, 24, was there too.

While the homeowner called police, using Crissman’s phone, police say Samuelson broke out of a basement window and ran away. He was later found after officers arrived.

When officers tried to arrest him, police say he tried to resist it.

Both Samuelson and Crissman were charged with burglary, petit larceny and criminal mischief after police say they tried to steal items from the building and placed them in a tote.

Samuelson was also charged with resisting arrest.

The two were placed in Chautauqua County Jail on $75,000 bail.