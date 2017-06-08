South Buffalo business burglarized, $1500 in clothing stolen

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A South Buffalo business owner is asking for the public’s help tracking down who broke into his store.

Early Wednesday morning his small business was burglarized, and it was all caught on camera.

Kyle Bretherton says it happened around 4:40 Wednesday morning. He says burglars took more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from his store that has only been open for 1 year.

He owns the Struggle Clothing and Beard Care store on Seneca Street in South Buffalo.

Kyle says the surveillance camera system is connected to his phone, and when the store was broken into he got a text message and saw the video.  That’s when he noticed two men standing in front of the mail slot to the building.

He says using some sort of a tool with a hook, they were able to pull sweatshirts off of the display table.

Kyle says this was a big hit on his small business.

“It’s really upsetting to know that you open up a business in what you feel is a good neighborhood and it’s being revitalized and people are bringing things back to South Buffalo. It’s upsetting that people will come through the neighborhood and what they do is they just basically look for anything they can get for free or steal,” said Kyle Bretherton, The Struggle Clothing and Beard Care Owner.

Buffalo Police are investigating possible leads.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

