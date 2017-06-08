St. Joe’s rallies to win Georgetown Cup

Marauders score 6 runs in the sixth inning.

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Game three of the Georgetown cup finals was moved to Lancaster, after a rain delay earlier in the week forced the best-of-three series to extend the finals.

Early on, the Lancers felt right at home.

After two and a half scoreless innings, St. Mary’s went up 1-0 thanks to an RBI from Zach Penska.

But, after 5 full innings, the Marauders became comfortable in enemy territory.

It all started with an RBI single from Nick Falbo, who tied the game at 1.

And the Marauders were far from done.

They went on to score six runs in the top of the sixth inning.

St. Mary’s never got back on track as St. Joe’s went on to win 6-1. It is their first Georgetown Cup win since 2013.

