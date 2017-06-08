Three charged with burglarizing house in Niagara County

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people have been charged with burglarizing a Braley Road residence in June 2016.

Matthew Miller, 31, of Royalton, Ryan Petersen, 26, of North Tonawanda, and Melissa Walker, 28, of Royalton, were each charged with second degree burglary and fourth degree grand larceny Thursday morning.

They were remanded to Niagara County Jail where bail was set at $15,000 cash/$30,000 property for Miller and Petersen and $25,000 cash/$50,000 property for Walker.

They were each given separate appearance dates in Town of Porter Court.

