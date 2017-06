HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Hamburg are looking to identify the man pictured above.

According to police, the man was involved in the theft of tools from several local Home Depot stores.

Anyone with information on the man or the incidents can call Det. Sgt. Paul Randall at (716) 649-3800 ext. 2612, or the police department’s tip line at (716) 648-5111 ext. 2847.