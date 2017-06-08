Wake Up! crew tries out Slovakian-made Clear Coffee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the first colorless coffee hit the market, the Wake Up! crew tried it out on Thursday morning.

CLR CFF, or Clear Coffee, is made using “methods which have never been used before,” the makers said. It is not clear what those methods are.

The drink comes in a clear, glass bottle. It costs roughly $40 for six of them.

It took about two months for the bottles to arrive at News 4 since they are made in limited batches in Slovakia and shipped from Liverpool, England.

See what the Wake Up! team thought of the drink in the video above, and learn more about it here.