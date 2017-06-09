3 facing drug charges after Grand Island traffic stop, search

By Published:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Grand Island residents and a Cheektowaga man are facing charges after a traffic stop led to a search of a home.

A vehicle with four people in it was stopped by an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy on South State Parkway just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The deputy investigated the driver, Shane Corter, 31, and it turned out that he was wanted by the Erie County Sheriff’s office related to a previous narcotics investigation.

Corter and the others got out of the vehicle, and when they did, the deputy said he noticed four needles full of heroin coming out of the pocket of 44-year-old Walter Weber.

After this, the deputy searched the vehicle, where he says he found another needle. That needle contained heroin and marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s office.

After Corter, Weber and Jessica Polakiewicz, 34, were arrested and charged, the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit searched Corter and Polakiewicz’s home.

Within the dwelling, the Sheriff’s office says cocaine, marijuana, a stolen handgun and a scale with cocaine residue on it were found.

Both Corter and Polakiewicz were accused of felony drug and weapon crimes.

When Weber and Polakiewicz arrived at the Erie County Holding Center, a deputy says he saw 20 amphetamine pills and a plastic container filled with cocaine in their possession. This led to additional charges.

The three facing charges were committed to the Holding Center pending arraignment. The fourth person who was in the vehicle during the traffic stop was not charged.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s