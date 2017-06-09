700,000 lbs. of Conagra Foods spaghetti and meatballs recalled due to undeclared allergens

MILTON, Pa. (WIVB) – Over 700,000 lbs. of spaghetti and meatball products by Conagra Brands, Inc. have been recalled due to undeclared allergens.

The products contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

The products were produced on Jan. 5 2017 and Jan. 12 2017.

The problem was discovered on June 6, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs that the company received and used in the products potentially contained unclaimed milk.

The following products are recalled:

14.75-oz cans of “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs” made with pork, chicken, and beef in tomato sauce, pkg code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail locations.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1 (866) 213-1245. Media with questions about the recall may contact Daniel Hare, company spokesperson, at (312) 549-5355.