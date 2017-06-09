Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error

The recalled pills were distributed nationwide in the U.S. to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies. / USFDA

BALTIMORE, Md. — Mibelas birth control pills have been recalled by Lupin Pharmaceuticals because the pills were packaged in the wrong order, which may result in an unintended pregnancy.

The company confirmed that when the units were packaged, the blister was rotated 180 degrees, reversing the weekly tablet positions and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible.

Officials say the first four days of pills in the mismarked packages would have had four placebo tablets instead of four active tablets.

The recall was prompted by a consumer complaint saying the blister pack had been rotated 180 degrees, reversing the weekly tablet orientation. / USFDA

The company said the reversed order of the pills might not be apparent to new or repeat users of the pills.

The recalled pills are Lot No. L600518 with expiration date 5/31/2018. The National Drug Code for the affected pills are:

68180-911-11 (Wallet of 28 tablets)
68180-911-13 (Carton of 3 wallets)

If you have the recalled product, notify your physician and return it to the pharmacy or place of purchase.

If you have questions about this recall, call Lupin at 1-800-399-2561 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

