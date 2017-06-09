Buffalo has its first woman postmaster

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Roselle Murrell is sworn in as 45th Postmaster of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo has its first ever woman postmaster.

Roselle L. Murrell was sworn in as 45th Buffalo Postmaster Friday at the Old Buffalo Post Office, now Erie County Community College City Campus.

Murrell began her career in Medina as a clerk in 1996. She has served as postmaster in Darien Center, Middleport, Tonawanda, Lockport, and most recently as director of marketing for the WNY District.

She is a graduate of the USPS Management Leadership Program and a certified Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma.

In her introductory speech, USPS Acting District Manager Monica Nevins noted that Murrell brings a depth of expertise and knowledge to the position.’

“She will  infuse her focus, enthusiasm and resolve for the benefit of customers, employees and the United States Postal Service,” Nevins said.

The Buffalo Postmaster is responsible for delivery to approximately 270,000 business and residential addresses, retail service to nearly 1.3 million yearly Buffalo Post Office visitors and oversight of 650 employees. In 2016, the Buffalo stations and branches generated over $147 million in postal revenues.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations

