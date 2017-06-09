Driver could face charges after Mayville crash

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver could face charges after a vehicle crash in Chautauqua County.

On Thursday, around 2 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says Stockton resident James Gelencser, 51, crashed on E. Chautauqua St. in Mayville.

According to authorities, the vehicle “left the roadway for no apparent reason” and went roughly 75 yards through NYS Department of Transportation facility’s front lawn. After that, the vehicle hit a tree head-on.

Gelenscer suffered serious chest injuries from the crash, as the engine and steering wheel were pushed into the driver’s compartment.

After the incident, he was taken to Hamot Hospital in serious condition.

Whether or not Gelenscer is charged depends on the outcome of an investigation.

