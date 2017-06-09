Erendira Wallenda ready to break husband’s world record in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The countdown is on in Niagara Falls, the Wallendas return in just six days. Five years after Nik Wallenda walked across the falls, his wife will try to top him.

Erendira Wallenda will attempt to break her husbands world record by hanging by her teeth from a helicopter, hovering 300 feet over the falls.

The entire stunt is expected to last between 5 to 7 minutes.

The event kicks off Thursday, July 15. Here is the timeline of the event:

8:15am Opening Remarks at helicopter departure

8:20am Nik Wallenda Remarks-Event introduction

8:30am Helicopter Take-off

8:30 am Stunt begins

8:45am Landing – Seneca Parking Garage Roof

For those that plan on seeing the event live in person, officials recommend watching it from either Goat Island or the state park.

Niagara Falls officials say this stunt will be very beneficial for the city and provide a boost for the local economy.

“As it did five years ago, it just brings a lot of excitement. This is a thrilling event that’s going on so it’s just a really great spectator event to see and witness this. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime event to happen over Niagara Falls,” said Tonia Ineson, Seneca Resort & CasinoExecutive Director of Advertising and Communications.

Erendira Wallenda told News 4 she has been training her whole life since she comes for eight generations of circus performers. It wasn’t until last year when she started training for this particular stunt.

“Hanging by your jaw takes a lot of strength with all the muscles in your jaw so I started doing that particular trick about a year ago. I always get a little bit nervous before I perform, it’s just a part of being a performer, you always get butterflies, it’s mostly about excitement more than anything else,” said Wallenda.