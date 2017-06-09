Erendira Wallenda ready to break husband’s world record in Niagara Falls

By Published: Updated:
Erendira Vasquez Wallenda
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Erendira Vasquez Wallenda hangs from a helicopter as she performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over Niagara Falls on a high wire, his trapeze-artist wife is planning to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over the falls. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The countdown is on in Niagara Falls, the Wallendas return in just six days. Five years after Nik Wallenda walked across the falls, his wife will try to top him.

Erendira Wallenda will attempt to break her husbands world record by hanging by her teeth from a helicopter, hovering 300 feet over the falls.

The entire stunt is expected to last between 5 to 7 minutes.

The event kicks off Thursday, July 15. Here is the timeline of the event:

  • 8:15am   Opening Remarks at helicopter departure
  • 8:20am   Nik Wallenda Remarks-Event introduction
  • 8:30am   Helicopter Take-off
  • 8:30 am  Stunt begins
  • 8:45am   Landing – Seneca Parking Garage Roof

For those that plan on seeing the event live in person, officials recommend watching it from either Goat Island or the state park.

Niagara Falls officials say this stunt will be very beneficial for the city and provide a boost for the local economy.

“As it did five years ago, it just brings a lot of excitement. This is a thrilling event that’s going on so it’s just a really great spectator event to see and witness this. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime event to happen over Niagara Falls,” said Tonia Ineson, Seneca Resort & CasinoExecutive Director of Advertising and Communications.

Erendira Wallenda told News 4 she has been training her whole life since she comes for eight generations of circus performers. It wasn’t until last year when she started training for this particular stunt.

“Hanging by your jaw takes a lot of strength with all the muscles in your jaw so I started doing that particular trick about a year ago. I always get a little bit nervous before I perform, it’s just a part of being a performer, you always get butterflies, it’s mostly about excitement more than anything else,” said Wallenda.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s