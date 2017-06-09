Erie County to invest $1 million in fight against opioids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Big changes are coming to Erie County in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The County Legislature has approved requests from the Health Department to continue combating drug addiction in our area.

Through a $1 million investment, the county will increase and improve Narcan distribution, and additional resources will be added to the Medical Examiner’s office.

An additional $500,000 will be designated for not-for-profits and private sector organizations to compete for funding.

