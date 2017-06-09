Former town clerk speaks out over her resignation



BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The feud between the Boston Town Clerk and the Town Board, that has been simmering for years, seems to be shifting from town hall to state court, now that the former clerk, Jennifer Mule has resigned.

Mule submitted her letter of resignation Monday, with regrets to the people who voted her into office, “I was trying very hard not to disappoint them, they put me there, and I did not want to disappoint them by vacating.”

The former clerk had been doing battle with the town board for years, then she filed a discrimination complaint and when the State Division of Human Rights found in her favor, things went downhill.

A hearing was held by the town board back in April, concerning the house Mule shares with her new husband Gary Ballowe. The board ruled improvements made to the property were not in order, and fined the couple nearly $35,000.

Kevin Wicka, one of Mule’s attorneys said the board seemed to use scare tactics to get Mule and Ballowe to give up the house.

“In which she was threatened that her home could be bulldozed, in which she was threatened to be imprisoned, and from that point on there was a series of actions almost on a daily basis.”

Mule and Ballowe were just married over the weekend, and one of the antagonists on the town board is Martin Ballowe, Gary’s brother. Ballowe said they are no longer talking, “I stood up for my fiancee, and the people of the town got involved, and he was not happy about that. I think that is how it really originated with me, and how it started the downfall.”

Mule is filing a new claim with the Division of Human Rights accusing the board of retaliating against her over her initial complaint. She is also appealing the decision that led to the $35,000 in fines, and worries each day, she could lose her house.

Jacob Piorkowski, another of Mule’s lawyers said, the town’s code enforcement officer inspected the house, and found it to be structurally sound, “This idea to potentially destroy the home and condemn it seems to be completely unfounded, and contrary to what the people who have inspected the home have said. It is very scary.”

News 4 reached out to Boston’s town board members for their take on this story, but board member Jay Boardman said due to the mounting litigation, their legal counsel advised them to decline comment.