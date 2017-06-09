Free medical and dental care will be offered at St. Bonaventure this weekend

By Published:
St. Bonaventure University
In this Aug. 29, 2015 photo, students walk past the public safety building at St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, N.Y. Students at New York state's private colleges and universities return to campus with a new, affirmative sexual consent policy to combat campus sexual violence. A bill signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the summer expands on a policy in effect at public colleges which includes a "yes means yes" definition of consent requiring a clear, affirmative agreement between partners. In July, New York became the second state, after California, to write the affirmative consent standard into law for campuses. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Free medical and dental care is being offered this weekend at St. Bonaventure University for those who can’t afford it.

Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps, a national group of medical practitioners, is setting up this weekend at the university.

Patients will be taken starting at 3 a.m. Saturday. The event will include 50 dental chairs and more than 300 volunteers from across Western New York.

The event will be the first time RAM sets up in New York State. The group hosts five sessions per year, targeting low income, sparsely populated areas where dental care can be difficult to obtain.

For more information, click here.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s