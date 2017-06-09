Free medical and dental care will be offered at St. Bonaventure this weekend

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Free medical and dental care is being offered this weekend at St. Bonaventure University for those who can’t afford it.

Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps, a national group of medical practitioners, is setting up this weekend at the university.

Patients will be taken starting at 3 a.m. Saturday. The event will include 50 dental chairs and more than 300 volunteers from across Western New York.

The event will be the first time RAM sets up in New York State. The group hosts five sessions per year, targeting low income, sparsely populated areas where dental care can be difficult to obtain.

For more information, click here.