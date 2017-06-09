Free microchipping, rabies vaccination offered in Niagara Falls Saturday morning

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and Niagara County is celebrating with free microchipping for dogs in the Niagara County community at Saturday’s free rabies clinic.

The clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls, 911 Robbins Drive.

Microchipping will only be available to dogs and will be at the discretion of the veterinarian administering the chip. Due to limited quantities, microchips will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Microchipped animals are more quickly reunited with their owners following a disaster and can aid in tracking and documenting medical care, a press release from the Niagara County Department of Health explained.

Residents are also encouraged to include their pets in family emergency plans, build separate emergency kits for their pets, and if ever asked to evacuate, to bring their pets with them.

In a disaster, leaving pets in the home increases risk to the health and safety of pet owners, as well as responders.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Niagara County Department of Health Division of Planning and Emergency Preparedness, and Environmental Health Division and the Niagara County SPCA to provide free microchips with lifetime enrollment in the National Animal Recovery Database.

Rabies vaccination will be available to all cats, dogs and domesticated ferrets. Dogs and cats that receive rabies vaccine after three months of age are protected for a one-year period. Revaccinations may be effective for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. In accordance with local laws, all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from four months of age and on.