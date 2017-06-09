Friends, colleagues remember Ellen Volpe

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- 45-year-old Ellen Volpe was making her usual commute Thursday morning, from her home in Rochester to Buffalo.

Volpe worked as a professor at UB’s School of Nursing. She was hired in 2013 by Dean Marsha Lewis.

Lewis called Volpe one of the university’s “rising stars.”

The mother of two specialized in mental health research, and was studying PTSD in adolescents.

“She focused on her research for sure, but she also was an outstanding teacher and has done a lot of services to the University and the community. Especially the community engagement, she was heavily involved in the community. So every time I worked with her I just felt like she was at the top of her game,” said Yuping Chang, an associate dean who worked closely with Volpe.

Volpe was travelling west on I-90 between Pembroke and Depew Thursday morning just before 10, when State Police say a box truck struck her 2009 Honda from behind.

Five cars were involved in the collision altogether; Volpe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis said there’s a major void at UB, one she doesn’t see being filled anytime soon.

“When you got to know Ellen, you first of all noticed her smile. She had a wonderful ready smile, a great laugh. She was really a good citizen of this school,” she said.

Faculty are still in shock, Lewis said.

State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arrangements for Volpe have not been announced publicly at this time.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s