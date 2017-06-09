List of events happening this weekend in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s plenty of things to do this weekend while enjoying the nice weather in WNY starting Friday.

Friday June 10

Taste of Country: WYRK’s annual summer concert brings some country music heavyweights to town at Coca-Cola Field, including Rascal Flatts, Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Michael Ray, plus local performer Eric Van Houten. Gates are at 4:30 p.m., concert begins at 6 p.m. at 275 Washington Street. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased here.

East Aurora Music Festival: More than 40 bands will play at 14 venues around town for a fundraiser benefiting People & Places. The Aurora Ice Association. WNY Heroes, and East Aurora Schools Music Boosters. Wristbands for entry into all venues are $15. Veterans and kids under 12 are free. Click here for more information.

Superhero Race/Wellness Walk: Join a cast of superheroes at Delaware Park for a 5K race or 1K walk to promote awareness and raise funds for children living with mental health challenges. The race/walk will start at Delaware Park and St. George’s Church and run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. Walkers start at 6 p.m. and runners start at 7:15 p.m. On-site registration is being accepted through 7 p.m. Cost is $35. Click here for more information.

Party for Prep: A benefit for Buffalo Prep, a non-profit organization which helps students prepare for middle school, high school, or college by offering summer programs and enrichment classes. $40 tickets are available at the door and includes two hours of open bar, food, and raffles. The event runs 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Saturday June 10

Allentown Art Festival: Annual two-day arts festival will bring hundreds of artists and vendors downtown, as well as plenty of food options. The festival runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Delaware Avenue between North and West Tupper Streets, as well as parts of Franklin, Allen, and Virginia Streets. Admission is free. Click here for a festival map.

Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: Basketball players of all skills and ages will participate in a 3 on 3 tournament with thousands of spectators expected to attend. The festival is now in its 26th year. Special events are open to the public, including a free throw contest, 3 pt. shootout, and “Little Gus” shot clock. The tournament runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2255 Baseline Road in Grand Island.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure: This 5K walk and run at Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.) raises money for breast cancer services, education, and prevention and treatment research. The event includes a free breakfast for breast cancer survivors and post-race awards and entertainment. The race starts at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Color Me Rad: A nationally touring run where runners are sprayed with brightly colored powders will be held at Darien Lake starting at 9 a.m. All participants get a T-shirt and sunglasses. $60 registration includes entry into the theme park. For more information, click here.

Sunday June 11

Run/Walk/Roll in Laura’s Shoes: 5K event at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor will raise money for Lauren Walier, a 14-year-old from Georgia who has cerebral palsy. Participants are encouraged to wear ankle weights as they run or walk to help show competitors the discomfort felt daily by people suffering from CP. A one-mile accessible walk starts at 10 a.m., and the 5k run will take place at 10:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, click here.