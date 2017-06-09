Local leaders discuss how to keep homes safe from lead poisoning

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo homeowners now have a better idea how to keep their homes safe from lead poisoning.

This is a big issue for some Buffalo neighborhoods.

The Erie County Health Commissioner and leaders from Buffalo and Rochester were a part of a panel discussion Thursday night at the Merriweather Library in Buffalo.

The most common cause of lead poisoning comes from ingesting old lead-based paint.

The leaders say lead poisoning is a toxic symptom of a larger problem in certain parts of the city.

Sam Magavern, with the Partnership for the Public Good, said “You see it in the high-poverty, inner-city neighborhoods around the country, and certainly in Buffalo where we have some of the oldest housing stock in the country, and very concentrated poverty and racial segregation.”

Lead poisoning can lead to cognitive and behavioral problems in children, and can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

