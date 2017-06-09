Man accused of drunkenly hitting 3 people with vehicle appears in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of driving drunk and hitting three people on New Year’s Day reappeared in court Friday.

Abdikadir Jaffar, 31, is facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular assault.

Authorities say Jaffar was driving drunk when he hit a pole and drove up on a curb, seriously hurting three pedestrians. This happened on Richmond Ave. in Buffalo.

Previously, Jaffar pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

News 4 will have more on his Friday court appearance when information is available.