Man accused of drunkenly hitting 3 people with vehicle appears in court

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of driving drunk and hitting three people on New Year’s Day reappeared in court Friday.

Abdikadir Jaffar, 31, is facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular assault.

Authorities say Jaffar was driving drunk when he hit a pole and drove up on a curb, seriously hurting three pedestrians. This happened on Richmond Ave. in Buffalo.

Previously, Jaffar pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

News 4 will have more on his Friday court appearance when information is available.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s