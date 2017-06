BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police arrested a man on Thursday morning that they say is connected to a Sunday evening shooting.

Tonawanda resident Warren Meredith, 24, was charged with attempted murder and assault after an incident at Carlton and Rose streets.

A 35-year-old Buffalo man had been shot around 7:15 p.m. that night.

Meredith was arrested when Buffalo SWAT and homicide detectives executed a search warrant on Highland Ave. in Tonawanda.