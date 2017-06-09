Man charged with attempted murder in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after severely injuring an acquaintance during a physical altercation.

Wesley Askew, Jr. was charged with second degree assault, first degree assault, and second degree attempted murder Friday.

According to Albion Police reports, police and ambulance were dispatched to an apartment at 175 North Main Street in the village of Albion for a report of a person injured during an altercation.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 53-year-old man with severe head injuries. The victim was transported to Medina Memorial Hospital by COVA Ambulance and the taken by Mercy Flight to Buffalo General.

An investigation indicated that Askew was the suspect. Both Askew and the victim reside at 175 North Main Street.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition and his name is being withheld pending family notification.

Askew is being held in Orleans County Jail on $250,000 bail. He’s scheduled to return to court 9 a.m. June 14.