News 4 Premier Prospect: Nolan Patrick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we countdown to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our first News 4 Premier Prospect is center Nolan Patrick, the projected first overall pick to New Jersey, who will decide between Patrick and Nico Hischier.

Here’s the lowdown on Patrick:

Position:

Center

Height/Weight:

6’3, 200 lbs

Team:

Brandon Wheat Kings

Recent Stats:

2015-16: 102 points in 72 games (Brandon).

2016-17: 46 points in 33 games (Brandon).

In One Sentence:

The son of former Buffalo Sabre Steve Patrick and nephew of former Sabres player and coach James Patrick, Nolan is a big scoring threat with keen vision on the ice who may garner questions over recent sports hernia injuries… but is no doubt the most NHL-ready prospect in this class.