News 4 Premier Prospect: Nolan Patrick

News 4 Sports' Tom Martin leads off his NHL Draft prospect series with the the favorite to go No. 1 to the New Jersey Devils

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we countdown to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our first News 4 Premier Prospect is center Nolan Patrick, the projected first overall pick to New Jersey, who will decide between Patrick and Nico Hischier.

Here’s the lowdown on Patrick:

Position:

Center

Height/Weight: 

6’3, 200 lbs

Team: 

Brandon Wheat Kings

Recent Stats:

2015-16: 102 points in 72 games (Brandon).

2016-17: 46 points in 33 games (Brandon).

In One Sentence:

The son of former Buffalo Sabre Steve Patrick and nephew of former Sabres player and coach James Patrick, Nolan is a big scoring threat with keen vision on the ice who may garner questions over recent sports hernia injuries… but is no doubt the most NHL-ready prospect in this class.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s