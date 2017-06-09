Public pool opening schedule for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Summer is almost here, and Western New York’s public pools and splash pads are about to open for the season.

Here’s a list of public pools and their opening dates:

Buffalo: City of Buffalo splash pads will be open starting Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cheektowaga: Town Park Pool, 2600 Harlem Road- opening date is June 19., hours change June 26.

Dingens Pool, 701 Dingens St., and Maryvale Pool, 735 Maryvale St.- opening date is June 26.

More info: Click here. 

Amherst: Clearfield Community Pool, 730 Hopkins Road- opening day is 1 p.m. June 16.

North Forest Pool,  85 N. Forest Road- opening day is June 26.

More info: Click here.

Tonawanda:  Brighton Pool and Wading Pool, 251 Brompton St.- opening day is 12:45 p.m. June 22

Kenmore Pool, 255 Mang Ave., Mang Wading Pool,. 425 Mang Ave., opening day is 1:45 p.m. June 22

Lincoln Pool and Wading Pool, 2600 Parker Blvd. – opening day is 2:45 p.m. June 22

For more information, click here.

 

Lancaster: Keysa Town Pool, Vandenburg Avenue and Brady Avenue- opening day is noon June 24, Keysa Wading Pool, opening day is 9 a.m. June 24.

Meadow Lea Wading Pool, 282 Broezel Ave.- opening day is noon June 24.

For more information, click here. 

Olean : William O. Smith Recreation Center will be closed for the summer

Franchot Wading Pool, 201R W. Green St. – opening day is June 11, open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends until June 22, when it will be open daily through the summer.

 

 

