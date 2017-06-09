Public pool opening schedule for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Summer is almost here, and Western New York’s public pools and splash pads are about to open for the season.
Here’s a list of public pools and their opening dates:
Buffalo: City of Buffalo splash pads will be open starting Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cheektowaga: Town Park Pool, 2600 Harlem Road- opening date is June 19., hours change June 26.
Dingens Pool, 701 Dingens St., and Maryvale Pool, 735 Maryvale St.- opening date is June 26.
More info: Click here.
Amherst: Clearfield Community Pool, 730 Hopkins Road- opening day is 1 p.m. June 16.
North Forest Pool, 85 N. Forest Road- opening day is June 26.
More info: Click here.
Tonawanda: Brighton Pool and Wading Pool, 251 Brompton St.- opening day is 12:45 p.m. June 22
Kenmore Pool, 255 Mang Ave., Mang Wading Pool,. 425 Mang Ave., opening day is 1:45 p.m. June 22
Lincoln Pool and Wading Pool, 2600 Parker Blvd. – opening day is 2:45 p.m. June 22
For more information, click here.
Lancaster: Keysa Town Pool, Vandenburg Avenue and Brady Avenue- opening day is noon June 24, Keysa Wading Pool, opening day is 9 a.m. June 24.
Meadow Lea Wading Pool, 282 Broezel Ave.- opening day is noon June 24.
For more information, click here.
Olean : William O. Smith Recreation Center will be closed for the summer
Franchot Wading Pool, 201R W. Green St. – opening day is June 11, open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends until June 22, when it will be open daily through the summer.