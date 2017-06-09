Record of man charged in Niagara Falls raids shows 59 arrests

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — 13 people were recently taken into custody as part of “Operation Spring Cleanup” in Niagara Falls. One of them was a serial drug offender.

Six homes in the city were raided on Wednesday, resulting in the arrests of multiple people on drug and loitering charges.

One of the homes on 22nd St. has been condemned. This year alone, police have gone to the home more than 90 times.

On Wednesday, William Welch, 44, was arrested there. His record shows that he was arrested 59 times.

Niagara Falls Police Chief Bryan DalPorto wants state legislators to make it easier to keep persistent offenders in custody.

“After the fiftieth time, if they haven’t gotten the message, 13 of which were for narcotics, it creates a strain on any city, and every city has it,” DalPorto said. “It’s not just Niagara Falls.”

Joanne Gatley was charged with trying to trade morphine for illegal drugs, and DalPorto is concerned about her arrest.

According to police, Gatley, a nurse, may have taken morphine from where she worked.

More charges are expected in the case.