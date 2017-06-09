Several events considered summer staples happening in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From sports to art and music, Western New York will be bustling this weekend.

“We’re a welcoming community, a community with a lot to offer,” said Nate McMurray, the Grand Island Supervisor whose town is hosting the Gus Macker Tournament this weekend. “It’s about being with other people and talking. All Wester New York comes out. There’s free entertainment, music, food; it’s a huge experience.”

Another experience – walking the streets of Allentown for the 60th annual art festival.

“The weather is great,” said Rita Harrington-Lippman, the president of the Allentown Village Society, which organizes the festival.

The organizer says new this year – more music around the festival, in the festival, lining porches of places along the streets which’ll be closed for it. There will be thousands of people and hundreds of vendors taking in the art and experiencing that part of the city.

“We have people come from all over the country for this,” starts Harrington-Lippman. “But we also have a lot of local people; artists from our own backyards.”

“Everyone is on the same page and that doesn’t happen a lot,” said Liz Mantel about everything going on this weekend, including the WYRK Toyota Taste of Country. “I think music is the great uniter.”

She says you can really feel that at the music festival, when walking in and feeling an immediate connection with those at Coca-cola field, all joining together to hear some of country music’s biggest artists play.

“It’s like you’re with 25,000 of your closest friends.”