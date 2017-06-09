Slow Roll expanding outside of Buffalo starting Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Slow Roll is expanding outside of Buffalo, and the first new kind of ride starts Friday night.

Typically, the Slow Roll allows bicyclists to ride together on Monday nights in Buffalo during Spring and Summer.

Friday night’s ride will take place in the City of Tonawanda, and is called the Tonawanda Pedal Party.

The ride, which will be hosted by the Eldredge Bicycle Club, will start at 17 Broad St. at 7 p.m.

An after-party, featuring drinks, food and live music, will take place afterwards at the club.

There will be more Friday Pedal Parties this Summer, and a Sunday ride in Lackawanna will also take place. Here are the dates and locations of the ones that are currently planned after Friday:

Niagara Falls – June 23

Clarence – July 7

Lackawanna – July 23 (Sunday Bike Stampede)

Niagara Falls – August 4

Grand Island – August 18

“We’re grateful that cycling and civic advocates in communities beyond Buffalo continue to invite Slow Roll out for a ride,” said Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder Seamus Gallivan. “We work with these folks to craft routes that show what these areas are all about, from neighborhood streets to waterfront parks, and encourage cyclists from all areas to make the trek with us.”

The weekend rides will be longer, slightly faster and will not be chaperoned by a police motorcade.