Some ramps to and from I-990 to close starting Saturday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re out driving this weekend, there are a couple of traffic alerts you should know about.

Starting Saturday morning around 9 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation will be shutting down ramps to get you on and off the I-990 in Amherst.

The exit to Sweet Home Road off of I-990 southbound (Exit 2) will be closed.

In addition to that, the on-ramp from Audubon Parkway to I-990 southbound will be closed starting Monday around 9 a.m.

Both projects are expected to take roughly 10 days to finish. Detours will be posted.