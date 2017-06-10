Allentown Art Festival celebrates 60 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —Today the 60th annual Allentown Art Festival kicked off. The nice weather helped to get thousands of people outside and shopping.

There’s always something unique to see at Allentown Art Festival. From music to art, this year vendors did not disappoint. They had everything from jewelry, to purses made of records, and art that has a prehistoric feel.

William McKee, owner of McKee Iron Works told News 4, “It’s very cool, wild, and different.”

The dinosaurs he makes were created by him and his family of artists in Pendleton. They range in size from small to large, it all depends on what you want. The sheer size of the art stopped people in their tracks. The artists say the uniqueness is what takes them to a different world. McKee said, “I love it, it’s adventurous, it’s new things, it teaches me, and it’s a learning experience.”

People from across the country came to enjoy not only his art, but the rest of the festival too. Laurie, a now Buffalo resident, told News 4, “I just moved back here from being gone for 30 years and I’m rediscovering Buffalo.”

After living in Illinois, Laurie was impressed as she returned to the festival and to the city. She said, “Buffalo is up and coming where it wasn’t before. There’s just so much more to do here when before there wasn’t.”

Some people weren’t able to get back to enjoy the art, but that’s what moms are for right?!

Martha, a snow bird traveling from Buffalo to Florida each year told News 4, “The best part about this shirt is they tell everybody they’re just called wings, not Buffalo wings and it’s a local artist. So I’m sending this shirt to my son in Washington DC.”

It’s a Buffalo tradition that people can count on whether they’re here or not. It’s grown into a legacy that people say they can depend on. Hopefully it lasts for another 60 years.

Matthew Adams shared, “I’ll be gone, but the festival will still be going on, that’s good to know.”