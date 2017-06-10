Human remains discovered in North Collins

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s are investigating in North Collins after human remains were found Saturday evening in a wooded area.

The Sheriff’s Office says someone was walking in the area and found the remains.

Sheriff’s Detective Bureau, Erie County Medical Examiner, and an Anthropology team are on the scene and are carefully examining the evidence.

Deputies say it will take several hours to unearth the crime scene.

The cause of death cannot be determined at this time.

We will continue to update as we learn more information.

