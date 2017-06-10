Hundreds of local dancers devastated after venue suddenly cancels dance recital

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of dancers woke up to disappointing news Saturday morning. A recital they have been preparing for since September was suddenly cancelled.

The Lorraine Goddard Dance Studio has been holding their annual recital for more than 65 years. For the past 15 years, it has been held at Artpark.

When the owners of the dance studio arrived at Artpark Saturday morning, they found signs on the door as a notice that the recital was cancelled. The signs read, “due to technical issues beyond Artpark’s and the New York State Park’s control, the Goddard Dance recital on June 10th is cancelled. We will do all in our power to reschedule.”

The director of the dance studio, Carla Goddard Feather says she never received a phone call from Artpark about the cancellation.

Artpark sent News 4 a statement about the decision to cancel the recital:

“Due to technical issues beyond our control, the dance recital with Goddard Dance that was scheduled for today at Artpark had to be cancelled. After attempts by the New York State Parks to correct the situation failed, State Parks directed that the recital be cancelled. Artpark and Co. notified Goddard management via email as soon as the decision was made at 8:10am. Goddard and Artpark have a long standing relationship and we understand the disappointment. We are working on rescheduling the event as soon as possible.” – Angela Berti, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation And Sonia Clark, Artpark

Goddard Feather said she never saw the email.

About 400 dancers were suppose to perform Saturday. Both the 11:00 am and 4:30 pm shows were cancelled. More than 2,000 people were expected to attend.

“We’re just devastated, almost in shock, couldn’t even believe it happened because we’ve had our show here so many years, we’ve never had an issue, it always runs smoothly and beautifully and I can’t believe the day of we had to disappoint all of these people,” said Kaitlyn Feather Duell, member of the Lorraine Goddard Dance Studio.

The dance studio staff stayed at Artpark all day Saturday notifying parents and guests as they showed up, while also making calls to them.

A first time dancer at the studio said she was devastated when she found out the recital was cancelled, but is hopeful she will get the chance to dance again.

“I’m really really depressed and sad that we’re not dancing tonight, but I’m a little bit happy because it gives us more time to practice,” said 9 year-old dancer, Alexis Delballe.

The dance studio plans on rescheduling the recital in the near future.