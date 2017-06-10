News 4 Premier Prospect: Martin Necas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our second News 4 Premier Prospect is center Martin Necas, a Czech center who put together an impressive season playing in his native country’s Extraliga… as a 17-year-old.
Here’s the lowdown on Necas:
Position:
Center
Height/Weight:
6’1, 170 lbs
Team:
Kometa Brno
In one sentence:
A playmaking center who admittedly needs to bulk up, Necas is a skilled skater with a strong shot who put up historically good numbers in the Extraliga as a 17-year-old and could translate that early success into a high draft selection.