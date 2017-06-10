Saturday Jet ski crash in Tonawanda seriously injures one

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- City of Tonawanda police and fire responded to a jet ski accident on Ellicott Creek Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a a man was getting rope to tie off the jet ski and asked his female jet ski partner to “pull up”. She hit the throttle wide open and crashed into a docked jet ski behind Smoke on the Water restaurant on Young Street.

Three people were taken to the hospital following the crash. Two with non life-threatening injuries and one with serious injuries.

Names of the those involved have not been release.