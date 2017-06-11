Cattaraugus County search leads to domestic incident suspect

NAPOLI, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man suspected in a domestic incident Saturday is jailed on a parole violation warrant. Investigators say he walked into the woods and may have had a weapon.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies answered calls on Pigeon Valley Road Saturday morning, to look for the man. New York State Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and state parole teams assisted in the search.

The search ended with Erik Allen, 35, taken into custody, and brought to jail on a parole violation warrant.

Charges are pending.