First silo brewery opens in downtown buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The grain silos near Buffalo Riverworks have been empty for almost 100 years.

But now grain will return to Buffalo’s waterfront, just not in the way you’d think. The inside of the six silos were converted to be able brew, ferment and store beer.

It’s a challenge dreamed up by one of the city’s master brewers: transforming the six structures into a full-fledged brewery was no easy task for Head Brewer Chris Herr.

He says his team could’ve made it easier, but the extra time and money was worth revamping a piece of buffalo history.

He said, “We have this big, beautiful waterfront. It was just this old industrial area with nothing going on in it.”

So they decided to turn the silos into a destination. The brewery, which will serve eight craft beers, is the latest addition to this complex that brought around one million people to the waterfront in its first year of operation. But it took about 15 months to make it happen:

Herr said, “It ended up just all falling into place, and became a cool project. Now we are the place to be, which is pretty awesome.”

Outside in the beer garden, the remains of silos are now seating areas. Herr calls it, “Buffalo Stonehenge.”

Curating the $2.2 million dollar brewery was partly so pricey because the structure of the building is so unique. From lighting to electric, it wasn’t easy, especially cutting into a foot of rebar reinforced concrete.

