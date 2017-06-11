Man’s body pulled from Niagara River in Yougstown

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston Police along with several other agencies pulled a man’s body from the Niagara River Sunday evening in the Youngstown area.

Police told News 4 a search for the body in the river started between 6 and 8 pm.

Authorities say the man was in his 40’s and is believed to be from Canada.

Lewiston Police is the main agency handling the investigation on the American side, but turned it over to the Niagara Regional Police after discovering it was a Canadian citizen.

New York State Parks Police, Ontario Parks and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search.

The incident remains under investigation.

