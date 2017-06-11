News 4 Premier Prospect: Cale Makar

Just watch the tape of Cale Makar. You'll immediately want him in a Buffalo Sabres uniform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our third News 4 Premier Prospect is Cale Makar, a Canadian defenseman whose offensive skills have vaulted him into top ten consideration, which would make him the highest-drafted player to come straight from the AJHL.

(Editor’s note: I think he’s a perfect fit for what Buffalo needs, if he’s available at pick No. 8. – Tom)

Here’s the lowdown on Makar:

Position:

Defense (right shot)

Height/Weight:

5’11, 180 lbs

Team:

Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

In one sentence:

A ridiculously skilled skater with a wicked shot, Makar reminds people of Erik Karlsson with his puck-moving ability, which he will take with him to UMass (Amherst) next season after wrapping up a stellar two-year, award-laden career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

