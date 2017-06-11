Sanborn man in critical condition after ATV crash

By Published:

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC following an ATV crash.

The crash happened sometime overnight Sunday near the railroad tracks off of West Street in Sanborn.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving the ATV early Sunday morning and lost control for unknown reasons.

Deputies say he was riding alone and did not have a helmet on.

The person who reported the incident, called police after the man did not return home.

He was located a short time later in a field, semi-concious and non-responsive to both deputies and EMS.

He was treated at the scene by Sanborn Fire Company and Tri-Community Ambulance personnel and then transported by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

 

