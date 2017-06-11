Supporters walk, run and roll to raise awareness for Cerebral Palsy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Outer Harbor was packed Sunday morning with more than 500 people walking to raise awareness for Cerebral Palsy research and care in Western New York.

Sunday, the Make Lemon Aide Foundation for CP, hosted the second annual, “Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren’s Shoes 5K.”

17 million people worldwide are diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, and in the United States there is no federal funding for research. This is something founder, Lauren Wailer hopes will change in the near future.

“All those people that are affected, there’s nothing really being done to help them and that to me is just unacceptable,” said Wailer.

Money raised will help train Western New York therapists in cutting-edge symptom recovery model to treat patients.

News 4’s Chief Meteorologist Todd Santos was on site to emcee the event.