Thousands come together to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a sunny and warm day to picnic and walk around Delaware Park for an important cause.

Some 3,500 people of all ages enjoyed a wind-blown walk on the Park’s Ring Road this morning to raise money for research into type 1 diabetes.

The JDRF One Walk was expected to exceed its fundraising goal of $700,000.

Western New York has about 15,000 families who are living with the devastating effects of this auto-immune disease for which there is no cure. Research is leading to new treatments and many families form teams with great hope that a cure will come soon.

“We have about 80 percent of people living with type one are adults. They start out as children and we want to stop that. We want to find a cure for type one so that we don’t have children or adults diagnosed anymore,” said Karen Swierski, Executive Director of the walk.

Channel 4 along with Tops Markets are longtime sponsors of the JDRF One Walk. News Four’s Jacquie Walker was on hand to thank the large crowd and help 8-year-old Mary Rose Saper, as she cut the ribbon and led the participants on their Walk.

 

 

