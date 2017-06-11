Three men shot on Millicent Avenue overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 12:30 a.m.Sunday morning.

Police say three men were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Millicent Ave.

All three victims were transported to ECMC. Two of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one male is listed in critical condition.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.