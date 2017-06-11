Woman, 96, hurt in Wheatfield home invasion

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman, age 96, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries from an early morning home invasion.

The woman called the Niagara County Sheriff’s office around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

Before that call, investigators say, she got out of bed because she heard knocking on her windows. She found a male in her living room, who police say grabbed her, pushed her and demanded money. Police say the man trashed part of the house, and left in her car with cash and electronics.

The car was found, burned, in the City of Niagara Falls, according to Sheriff’s investigators.

The woman was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.