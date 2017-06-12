Bisons, WYRK apologize for long wait times at Taste of Country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some fans told News 4 they waited hours to get into this weekend’s Taste of County concert.

The Buffalo Bisons and WYRK responded on social media with apologies.

The Bisons’ statement said “We apologize for the longer than usual wait times…Our first priority is the safety of fans.”

This year, the Bisons added metal detectors and searched bags, which caused a bottleneck at the gates.

The Bisons’ statement said that tragic events around the world have made this necessary.

They plan to make adjustments to security plans moving forward.

WYRK also apologized on Twitter, and say they will work with the Bisons to make the process smoother.