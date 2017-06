BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the 700 block of East Delavan Avenue near Grider.

Police say a 49-yer-old Buffalo man walked into ECMC with a gunshot would to the arm.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the BPD confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.