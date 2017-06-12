Chef Boyardee, other brands issue recall after labeling error

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) – Conagra Brands, Inc. has isued a recall of approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to a labeling error, according to a statement from the USDA.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

The spaghetti and meatball products were produced between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. The following products are subject to recall:

14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The cans contain product number EST. 794M inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said the problem was identified June 6 when Conagra received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

The USDA said there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption.

Anyone who purchased a product should discard it or return it to the place it was purchased.

Anyone with information can contact Conagra Customer Service at (866) 213-1245.

This story was originally published by WANE, a Nexstar contributing station.