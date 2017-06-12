Coast Guard searching for missing woman on Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing woman on Lake Erie.

The search began around 1:40 p.m. Sunday when the Coast Guard received a call about a woman who fell from a 52-foot boat near Presque Isle.

After this, crews in the water and the air began searching for the woman.

A helicopter crew continued searching for the woman late on Sunday, and another aircraft continued the search during the early Monday morning hours.

At first light, the search went on with air and water-based crews, and the New York State Police Dive Team came to the scene during the day.

Help has also been received from officials in Canada and Pennsylvania.